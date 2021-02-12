Market cap of Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] reaches 56.76M – now what?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.97 during the day while it closed the day at $3.95. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes on 36 Lots in the Sacramento Metro Market.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, announced that on January 29, 2021, it closed on 36 of the 66 contracted developed lots in the Darkhorse Golf Course community 33 miles northeast of Sacramento in Auburn, California for $4,900,000.

The Darkhorse Golf Course lots average a half acre in size and provide scenic views of the beautiful four-star rated course and hill country setting. Harbor Custom Homes® anticipates commencing construction of 4 and 5 bedroom luxury homes priced from $900,000 to $1,200,000 beginning in the second quarter of 2021. The 36 lot acquisition marks Harbor’s initial expansion outside of Washington State as it begins to execute its previously stated plan to create a national footprint in metropolitan areas exhibiting increasing demand along with dwindling supply.

The market cap for HCDI stock reached $56.76 million, with 14.83 million shares outstanding and 4.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 672.53K shares, HCDI reached a trading volume of 4375807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

HCDI stock trade performance evaluation

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.51 and a Gross Margin at +9.31. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.76.

Return on Total Capital for HCDI is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,149.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. Additionally, HCDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] managed to generate an average of $5,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 970.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.20% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 209,546, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 196,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in HCDI stocks shares; and MYDA ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.2 million in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 299,034 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,729 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 110,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,195 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,500 shares during the same period.