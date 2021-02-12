Market cap of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] reaches 145.01M – now what?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.80%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Chembio Diagnostics Announces CE Mark for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen and IgM/IgG Test Systems.

Enters Exclusive U.K. and Ireland Distribution Agreement with Luas Diagnostics.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, announced the CE mark for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen and IgM/IgG test systems, providing regulatory approval to register and market both test systems in the European Union and other geographies that accept the CE mark. The Company also announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Luas Diagnostics, which will commence system sales immediately while serving as the exclusive commercial partner for all of Chembio’s products in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Over the last 12 months, CEMI stock rose by 75.86%. The one-year Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.67. The average equity rating for CEMI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.01 million, with 20.11 million shares outstanding and 17.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, CEMI stock reached a trading volume of 1749803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEMI shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

CEMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, CEMI shares gained by 31.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.02. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.68.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -30.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.41. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$42,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

CEMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 38.90% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,305,568, which is approximately 18.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,199,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 million in CEMI stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $4.48 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly 63.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 1,386,239 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,587,990 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,761,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,735,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 544,461 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,732 shares during the same period.