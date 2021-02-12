Market cap of cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] reaches 267.66M – now what?

cbdMD Inc. [AMEX: YCBD] plunged by -$1.42 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.50 during the day while it closed the day at $4.87. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Adara Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering.

Adara Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company, announced that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, including 1,500,000 sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $115,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The Company’s units are listed on the NYSE American stock exchange (“NYSE American”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “ADRA.U” on February 9, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Company’s sponsor, Adara Sponsor LLC, is led by cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) and Blystone & Donaldson, LLC.

cbdMD Inc. stock has also loss -5.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YCBD stock has inclined by 81.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.94% and gained 65.08% year-on date.

The market cap for YCBD stock reached $267.66 million, with 52.33 million shares outstanding and 34.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, YCBD reached a trading volume of 3726550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YCBD shares is $5.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YCBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for cbdMD Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for YCBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

YCBD stock trade performance evaluation

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, YCBD shares gained by 43.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 319.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YCBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.98 and a Gross Margin at +62.96. cbdMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.21.

Return on Total Capital for YCBD is now -27.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.18. Additionally, YCBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] managed to generate an average of $76,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.cbdMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, cbdMD Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 675.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YCBD.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 15.40% of YCBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YCBD stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 1,439,725, which is approximately 66.495% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,234,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 million in YCBD stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.7 million in YCBD stock with ownership of nearly 48.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in cbdMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in cbdMD Inc. [AMEX:YCBD] by around 2,522,388 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 693,978 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,034,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,250,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YCBD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,171,112 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 415,025 shares during the same period.