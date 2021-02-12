Market cap of AMMO Inc. [POWW] reaches 592.94M – now what?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] jumped around 1.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.61 at the close of the session, up 24.00%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that AMMO, Inc. Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire GunBroker.com.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) dated February 9, 2021 with IA Tech LLC for its GunBroker.com business (GunBroker.com), the world’s largest on-line auction marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. The Transaction will involve a merger or business combination resulting in GunBroker.com becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMMO (the “Transaction”).

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

GunBroker.com Transaction.

AMMO Inc. stock is now 191.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POWW Stock saw the intraday high of $9.90 and lowest of $8.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.98, which means current price is +189.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, POWW reached a trading volume of 9734047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMMO Inc. [POWW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has POWW stock performed recently?

AMMO Inc. [POWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.93. With this latest performance, POWW shares gained by 77.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 258.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 700.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.56 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

AMMO Inc. [POWW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.91 and a Gross Margin at -35.69. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.49.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -38.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.36. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$115,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for AMMO Inc. [POWW]

There are presently around $9 million, or 0.50% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI with ownership of 453,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in POWW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.86 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 938,041 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 942,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,096 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.