Market cap of Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] reaches 29.89M – now what?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] price plunged by -11.04 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on February 11, 2021 that AEMD: Company Provides Update on Studies and Business Outlook.

By M. Marin.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

NASDAQ:AEMD.

A sum of 3217767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Aethlon Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $3.00 and dropped to a low of $2.41 until finishing in the latest session at $2.74.

Guru’s Opinion on Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

AEMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aethlon Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -912.04. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -980.33.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -93.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$796,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

AEMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEMD.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.30% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,512, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 66,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in AEMD stocks shares; and ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $69000.0 in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 42,386 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 61,720 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 203,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,980 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 57,398 shares during the same period.