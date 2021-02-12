Market Analysts see Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.98%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 6,126,936 shares of its common stock, including 799,166 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares at the public offering price of $12.25 per share. As a result of the underwriters’ exercise of the option, the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the company, was approximately $75.1 million.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as joint book-running managers, and Northland Securities, Inc., was a co-manager for this offering. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds for acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies, including companies that might benefit from the use of Rekor technology.

Over the last 12 months, REKR stock rose by 373.92%. The one-year Rekor Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.71.

The market cap for the stock reached $571.90 million, with 26.91 million shares outstanding and 23.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 721.27K shares, REKR stock reached a trading volume of 2302461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

REKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.98. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 111.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 368.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 373.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.52 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 16.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rekor Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.01 and a Gross Margin at +46.35. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.60.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -44.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -546.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$30,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

REKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 18.90% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 973,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 694,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.99 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.45 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 1,806,056 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 695,590 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 831,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,333,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,581,931 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 611,767 shares during the same period.