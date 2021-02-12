Market Analysts see COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ: CMPS] price surged by 11.86 percent to reach at $5.3. The company report on February 11, 2021 that 264 Million Reasons Psychedelic Stocks Have More Room to Grow.

There is big money to be made from psychedelic stocks and the companies planning to treat depression will be the winners.

OTC Stock Review: Unless you have been hiding under a rock for the last year, you probably know psychedelic stocks have been among the biggest movers on Wall Street. New leaders may emerge, but the reason for this increased interest in psychedelics is improved mental health. We have said it before, and we will say it again, the real money in psychedelics will be made from FDA approved drugs for the treatment of depression and mental health. Depression is a common mental disorder affecting more than 264 million people worldwide. Finding a treatment for those 264 million people suffering from depression are what it’s all about. No one deserves to live in a state of depression. Mental health experts find a strong link between loneliness and depression and drug overdoses. According to national drug abuse data, drug overdoses have increased 42% since Covid-19 reared its ugly head. As a result, mental health disorders are on the rise in every country and could cost the global economy up to $16 trillion annually by 2030. The numbers are staggering, but outweighed by the loss of human lives. Mental health is something every one of us should be talking about. Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy could provide needed options for debilitating mental-health disorders including PTSD, major depressive disorder, alcohol-use disorder, anorexia nervosa and more that kill thousands every year in the United States, and cost billions worldwide in lost productivity.

A sum of 1395551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 325.62K shares. COMPASS Pathways plc shares reached a high of $54.8594 and dropped to a low of $44.60 until finishing in the latest session at $49.98.

The one-year CMPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.11. The average equity rating for CMPS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPS shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for COMPASS Pathways plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for COMPASS Pathways plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMPASS Pathways plc is set at 3.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36.

CMPS Stock Performance Analysis:

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.40 for COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.61, while it was recorded at 46.09 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into COMPASS Pathways plc Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.58. Additionally, CMPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.11.

COMPASS Pathways plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.10 and a Current Ratio set at 42.10.

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] Insider Position Details

Positions in COMPASS Pathways plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ:CMPS] by around 5,264,284 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 86,014 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 355,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,706,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMPS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,074,998 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 86,014 shares during the same period.