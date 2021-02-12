Market Analysts see BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] closed the trading session at $9.20 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.17, while the highest price level was $9.73. The company report on February 11, 2021 that BioCryst to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced that the company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.49 percent and weekly performance of -4.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 131.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 125.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, BCRX reached to a volume of 5824369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $11.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BCRX stock. On November 15, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BCRX shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

BCRX stock trade performance evaluation

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.66 and a Gross Margin at +91.60. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -222.99.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -85.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -248.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.30. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$777,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 19.90%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,160 million, or 73.90% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,259,745, which is approximately 1.981% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 16,183,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.89 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $116.8 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 12,023,724 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 18,244,747 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 95,840,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,108,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,195,065 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,259,215 shares during the same period.