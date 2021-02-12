Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] is 80.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [NYSE: LEE] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.4753 during the day while it closed the day at $2.28. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Lee Enterprises, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LEE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated stock has also gained 22.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEE stock has inclined by 153.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.61% and gained 80.95% year-on date.

The market cap for LEE stock reached $131.85 million, with 56.16 million shares outstanding and 49.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 411.34K shares, LEE reached a trading volume of 2617913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Lee Enterprises Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2008, representing the official price target for Lee Enterprises Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while Deutsche Securities kept a Hold rating on LEE stock. On July 01, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for LEE shares from 14 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lee Enterprises Incorporated is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

LEE stock trade performance evaluation

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.58. With this latest performance, LEE shares gained by 59.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.26 for Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.37, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.04 for the last 200 days.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.09 and a Gross Margin at +50.91. Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.50.

Return on Total Capital for LEE is now 11.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.66. Additionally, LEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] managed to generate an average of -$553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lee Enterprises Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 42.50% of LEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEE stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 4,562,405, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALDEN GLOBAL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4,099,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.35 million in LEE stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.49 million in LEE stock with ownership of nearly 23.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lee Enterprises Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Lee Enterprises Incorporated [NYSE:LEE] by around 2,363,909 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,832,253 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,686,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,882,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,628,501 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 392,079 shares during the same period.