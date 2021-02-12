Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] moved down -9.35: Why It’s Important

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KDMN] slipped around -0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.85 at the close of the session, down -9.35%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Kadmon Announces Pricing of $200 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering with 100% Capped Call Transactions.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDMN) announced the pricing of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $150 million of aggregate principal amount of Notes and included 100% capped call transactions. Kadmon also granted the initial purchaser of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $40 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes, solely to cover over-allotments. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will mature on February 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased and will be convertible, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, into cash, shares of Kadmon’s common stock or a combination thereof as elected by Kadmon in its sole discretion. The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Kadmon and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. Kadmon will have the right to redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, and from time to time, on or after February 20, 2024, subject to certain conditions, at a cash redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock is now 16.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KDMN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.99 and lowest of $4.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.73, which means current price is +26.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, KDMN reached a trading volume of 11795081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]?

Mizuho have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on KDMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has KDMN stock performed recently?

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, KDMN shares gained by 24.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1748.38 and a Gross Margin at -26.14. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.47.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.32. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$533,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

Insider trade positions for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

There are presently around $780 million, or 95.10% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,711,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,923,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.38 million in KDMN stocks shares; and CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $67.94 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly -10.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KDMN] by around 21,655,125 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 23,542,887 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 115,541,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,739,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,233,161 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,423,887 shares during the same period.