Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Stock trading around $31.55 per share: What’s Next?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.90%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Intercept to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast hosted by Intercept management at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available on the investor page of our website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com or by calling (855) 232-3919 (toll-free domestic) or (315) 625-6894 (international) passcode 7565656. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

Over the last 12 months, ICPT stock dropped by -67.39%. The one-year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.28. The average equity rating for ICPT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.06 billion, with 32.99 million shares outstanding and 27.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ICPT stock reached a trading volume of 1083645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $51.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51.

ICPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.52, while it was recorded at 34.43 for the last single week of trading, and 47.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.98 and a Gross Margin at +94.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.78.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -975.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,062.45. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$591,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ICPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $899 million, or 89.50% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,497,611, which is approximately -6.178% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,739,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.44 million in ICPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $78.83 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly 14.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 5,797,620 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 3,447,438 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 19,255,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,500,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,349 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,218,786 shares during the same period.