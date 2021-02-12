Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Stock trading around $20.78 per share: What’s Next?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.69%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency.

New design features advanced cooling technology to enable longer battery life, higher charging rates and improved safety.

Redesigned battery module features industry leading Toshiba LTO battery cells.

Over the last 12 months, HYLN stock rose by 109.05%. The one-year Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.64. The average equity rating for HYLN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.25 billion, with 153.90 million shares outstanding and 84.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, HYLN stock reached a trading volume of 67925975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 1.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

HYLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.69. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 20.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.87 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.22, while it was recorded at 16.95 for the last single week of trading, and 22.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyliion Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $196 million, or 22.90% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 2,076,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.77 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.49 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 11,954,067 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,530,414 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,051,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,433,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,371,142 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,918,691 shares during the same period.