HP Inc. [HPQ] is 11.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $27.38 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that UPDATE – HP Introduces First-of-its-kind Sustainable Impact Program for Partners to Extend Impact on Climate Change, Human Rights and Digital Divide.

New HP Amplify Impact program represents major step forward in company’s ambitious goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030.

, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify™ Impact, an industry-first partner assessment, resource and training program aimed at driving meaningful change across its three Sustainable Impact pillars – Planet, with an emphasis on climate change; People with an emphasis on human rights and social justice; and Community with an emphasis on bridging the digital divide. Partners that pledge to join the HP Amplify Impact program will work with HP to assess their own practices while tapping into the company’s extensive investments and initiatives.

HP Inc. represents 1.35 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.04 billion with the latest information. HPQ stock price has been found in the range of $26.93 to $27.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.82M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 6257434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $24.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $25, while UBS kept a Buy rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 12.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.03 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.71, while it was recorded at 27.01 for the last single week of trading, and 19.68 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 84.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 72.87. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $53,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.66.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 10.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $27,868 million, or 84.40% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 149,699,491, which is approximately -10.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,511,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.11 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 44,523,868 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 103,334,948 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 869,965,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,017,824,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,374,936 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,933,733 shares during the same period.