Histogen Inc. [HSTO] is 126.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] closed the trading session at $1.72 on 02/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.61, while the highest price level was $1.95. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage Regeneration.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that it has additional questions about the company’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application package for the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST-003, which is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix (hECM:HST-003) implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure.

Histogen has not yet received the written notice of its clinical hold from the FDA, which the FDA expects to provide to the company by February 12, 2021. Based upon the verbal communication with FDA, they indicated that the clinical hold is due to pending CMC information that is required to complete their review. Histogen plans to work diligently with the FDA to seek the release of the clinical hold and provide updated guidance on any potential impact to the HST-003 program once the written notice from FDA is received.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 126.91 percent and weekly performance of 35.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 86.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, HSTO reached to a volume of 6832014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82.

HSTO stock trade performance evaluation

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.43. With this latest performance, HSTO shares gained by 86.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.03 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1791, while it was recorded at 1.5140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4630 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Histogen Inc. [HSTO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Histogen Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -828.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,302, which is approximately -4.827% of the company’s market cap and around 31.98% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 81,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in HSTO stocks shares; and UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly 76.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 79,133 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 134,067 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 308,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,346 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 26,090 shares during the same period.