H.C. Wainwright lifts Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] jumped around 0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.61 at the close of the session, up 8.41%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $14.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 4,560,928 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,420,696 shares of common stock, at purchase price of $3.07 per share and associated warrant, that was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules and resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $14.0 million before the deduction of placement agent fees and expenses and offering expenses payable by the Company.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock is now 34.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHIO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.10 and lowest of $3.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.48, which means current price is +37.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 711.00K shares, PHIO reached a trading volume of 9320687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

How has PHIO stock performed recently?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, PHIO shares gained by 22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.67 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42795.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42419.05.

Return on Total Capital for PHIO is now -90.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.01. Additionally, PHIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] managed to generate an average of -$809,818 per employee.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted -4.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHIO.

Insider trade positions for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.80% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 101,401, which is approximately 376.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 35,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in PHIO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $91000.0 in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 159,045 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 53,850 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 20,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,865 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,675 shares during the same period.