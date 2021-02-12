Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] Is Currently 13.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] closed the trading session at $316.11 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $293.00, while the highest price level was $318.75. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Generac Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73300.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.00 percent and weekly performance of 20.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 774.65K shares, GNRC reached to a volume of 1613925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $277.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $250, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on GNRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 12.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 48.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GNRC stock trade performance evaluation

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.54. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.18 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.02, while it was recorded at 283.76 for the last single week of trading, and 182.27 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.88 and a Gross Margin at +34.89. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.49.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.65. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $44,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Generac Holdings Inc. posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 8.00%.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,750 million, or 94.70% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,343,957, which is approximately 12.8% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,930,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in GNRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.13 billion in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly -5.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 6,922,291 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 8,404,367 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 40,823,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,150,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,329,990 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,213,635 shares during the same period.