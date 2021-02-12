GEE Group Inc. [JOB] stock Upgrade by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $2.50

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.86%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that GEE Group Inc.’s Subsidiary Wins ClearlyRated’s 2021 Best of Staffing(R) Awards.

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) (“the Company” or “GEE Group”), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, announced that the four main divisions of its SNI Companies subsidiary won ClearlyRated’s 2021 Best of Staffing® Awards. Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial, and SNI Technology have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. “These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!”.

Over the last 12 months, JOB stock rose by 326.61%. The one-year GEE Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.0. The average equity rating for JOB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.51 million, with 17.75 million shares outstanding and 13.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 763.53K shares, JOB stock reached a trading volume of 1779653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GEE Group Inc. [JOB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOB shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

JOB Stock Performance Analysis:

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.86. With this latest performance, JOB shares gained by 57.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 326.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.56 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1589, while it was recorded at 1.5140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9351 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GEE Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.05.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.47. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] managed to generate an average of -$55,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

JOB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GEE Group Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOB.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 17.00% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS with ownership of 2,034,373, which is approximately 310.036% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; ULLMANN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 410,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in JOB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.66 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 33.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GEE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 1,747,073 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 174,330 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,224,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,145,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,142 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 49,384 shares during the same period.