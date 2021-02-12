Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] moved down -10.37: Why It’s Important

Full House Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: FLL] price plunged by -10.37 percent to reach at -$0.93. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Full House Resorts Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering.

Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) announced the pricing of its offering of $310 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) at a price of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes. The Notes are being offered in a private debt offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by all of its current subsidiaries and future restricted subsidiaries. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on February 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to redeem all of its outstanding senior secured notes due 2024, which had $106.8 million outstanding as of December 31, 2020, at a redemption price equal to 100.9% plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder; (ii) to fund the proposed expansion and redevelopment of the Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, including designing, developing, constructing and equipping, and opening the proposed expansion and redevelopment; (iii) to pay the transaction fees and expenses related to the offer and sale of the Notes; (iv) to redeem all outstanding warrants for 1,006,568 shares; and (v) for general corporate purposes.

A sum of 1651184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 349.05K shares. Full House Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $9.09 and dropped to a low of $7.12 until finishing in the latest session at $8.04.

The one-year FLL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.82. The average equity rating for FLL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLL shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Full House Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Full House Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full House Resorts Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLL in the course of the last twelve months was 60.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

FLL Stock Performance Analysis:

Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.82. With this latest performance, FLL shares gained by 117.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 314.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.03 for Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Full House Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +38.27. Full House Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.52.

Return on Total Capital for FLL is now 4.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.67. Additionally, FLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] managed to generate an average of -$3,673 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 78.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Full House Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

FLL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Full House Resorts Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full House Resorts Inc. go to 15.00%.

Full House Resorts Inc. [FLL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 42.80% of FLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLL stocks are: KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 2,604,299, which is approximately 3.986% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,250,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.06 million in FLL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.31 million in FLL stock with ownership of nearly -0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Full House Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Full House Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:FLL] by around 849,948 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,669,477 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,897,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,416,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 592,520 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,233,161 shares during the same period.