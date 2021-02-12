For The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], Analyst sees a rise to $57. What next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] traded at a high on 02/11/21, posting a 0.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.13. The company report on February 11, 2021 that BNY Mellon Forms New Digital Assets Unit to Build Industry’s First Multi-Asset Digital Platform.

New, innovative initiative will help accelerate the development of enterprise solutions to service the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

BNY Mellon announced the formation of a new enterprise Digital Assets unit that will accelerate the development of solutions and capabilities to help clients address growing and evolving needs related to the growth of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. The cross-functional, cross-business team, which will be led by Mike Demissie, head of Advanced Solutions at BNY Mellon, is currently developing a client-facing prototype that is designed to be the industry’s first multi-asset digital custody and administration platform for traditional and digital assets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10892908 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $37.51 billion, with 889.50 million shares outstanding and 883.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 10892908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $48.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BK stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 47 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 193.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.85.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.91, while it was recorded at 41.96 for the last single week of trading, and 38.08 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.52.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.18. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.56.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 13.37%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $31,585 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,261,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.59 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -1.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 51,007,152 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 47,967,427 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 650,731,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 749,706,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,376,987 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 9,701,621 shares during the same period.