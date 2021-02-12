Friday, February 12, 2021
For Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

By Edison Baldwin

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.10 during the day while it closed the day at $17.95. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Kimco Realty Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

– Base Rent Collections Strengthen to 92% Collected in the Fourth Quarter –.

– New Leasing Volumes Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels –.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock has also gained 7.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIM stock has inclined by 26.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.87% and gained 19.59% year-on date.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $7.75 billion, with 429.99 million shares outstanding and 420.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 6246588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $15 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KIM stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.60.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.49. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 15.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.11 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 17.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.83.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.17. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $812,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,606 million, or 90.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,238,286, which is approximately -5.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,652,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $747.65 million in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $476.33 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 33.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 41,939,545 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 58,857,827 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 267,207,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,004,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,063,096 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,170,198 shares during the same period.

