Friday, February 12, 2021
Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Stock trading around $109.42 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] slipped around -4.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $109.42 at the close of the session, down -3.55%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Fiserv Helps More Businesses Get Back2Business with Expanded Commitment to Minority-owned Small Business Community.

Company designates $50 million for its Back2Business program, designed to help small minority-owned businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic, and associated initiatives.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that is has designated $50 million for investment in its Back2Business program and associated initiatives, an increase from an initial $10 million investment announced in 2020. Part of the Fiserv Forward Together Plan focused on diversity and inclusion, Back2Business is a multi-pronged initiative to strengthen small businesses in targeted communities, with a specific focus on supporting minority-owned businesses and investing in the ecosystem of community organizations serving diverse entrepreneurs.

Fiserv Inc. stock is now -3.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FISV Stock saw the intraday high of $114.35 and lowest of $108.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.61, which means current price is +9.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 7260215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $135.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $128, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.91, while it was recorded at 112.15 for the last single week of trading, and 104.36 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.66. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $20,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 17.41%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $68,267 million, or 93.10% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 105,425,667, which is approximately -4.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,899,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.96 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -2.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 597 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 59,467,854 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 47,214,629 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 517,214,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,897,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,046,909 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,955,639 shares during the same period.

