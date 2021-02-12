Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Is Currently 21.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] price surged by 21.38 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Farmmi Receives Order for Export to Dubai.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced it received a new order from a long-term customer for dried mushrooms, which will be exported to Dubai.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “Farmmi’s diverse customer base is driving our continued expansion. We are benefitting from our leading position in the large domestic China market, growth in Japan and across Asia, North America, Europe, while developing opportunities in other markets worldwide. We made great strides in our business in 2020, which set in motion sales and marketing initiatives we are now benefitting from. We are excited about the increased adoption of healthy, nutrition-dense diets and more active lifestyles in our target markets. Our company’s excellent track record, brand awareness and broad product line is helping Farmmi become the fuel of choice for conscientious, health aware customers.”.

A sum of 7098926 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Farmmi Inc. shares reached a high of $2.05 and dropped to a low of $1.40 until finishing in the latest session at $1.76.

Guru’s Opinion on Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FAMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.80. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 41.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.54 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2205, while it was recorded at 1.4680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8584 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farmmi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 715,399, which is approximately 92.157% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 110,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in FAMI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $19000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 452,223 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 31,582 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 357,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 841,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,862 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,470 shares during the same period.