Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain 65.98% so far this year. What now?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] gained 13.31% or 0.47 points to close at $4.00 with a heavy trading volume of 8878384 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Evofem Biosciences and NCODA Announce Collaboration to Educate Oncology Community about Phexxi®, A Non-Hormonal Birth Control Option for Women with Cancer.

Collaboration will provide resources about Phexxi® contraceptive vaginal gel to oncologists, pharmacists and associated healthcare providers.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) and NCODA (National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, Inc.), a premier educational platform for community and academic oncology practices nationwide, are launching a collaboration to positively impact the quality of life for female patients living with, fighting and recovering from cancer by raising awareness about the importance and availability of a new non-hormonal birth control method, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate).

It opened the trading session at $3.53, the shares rose to $4.12 and dropped to $3.465, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVFM points out that the company has recorded 35.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, EVFM reached to a volume of 8878384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1102.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for EVFM stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.94. With this latest performance, EVFM shares gained by 46.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.24 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $179 million, or 45.30% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,670,975, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, holding 9,138,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.55 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.86 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 5.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 4,318,662 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 13,816,036 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,604,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,739,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 449,073 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,129,528 shares during the same period.