Evercore ISI lifts Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] traded at a high on 02/11/21, posting a 0.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.83. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Invitation Homes Announces 13% Increase to Cash Dividend.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share payable on shares of its common stock, representing a 13.3% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on or before February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5661034 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invitation Homes Inc. stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $17.33 billion, with 560.60 million shares outstanding and 559.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 5661034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $34.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $35, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 84.18.

How has INVH stock performed recently?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.42, while it was recorded at 30.39 for the last single week of trading, and 28.26 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.24. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.26. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $42,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 61.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitation Homes Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 10.79%.

Insider trade positions for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $17,534 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,853,056, which is approximately -3.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,310,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $937.24 million in INVH stock with ownership of nearly -20.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 28,648,881 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 39,989,247 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 500,107,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,745,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,163,129 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,280,564 shares during the same period.