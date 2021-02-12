ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX] moved up 47.91: Why It’s Important

ESSA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: EPIX] jumped around 9.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.65 at the close of the session, up 47.91%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that ESSA Pharma Presents Favorable Initial Phase 1 Clinical Pharmacology Data of EPI-7386 for Advanced Forms of Prostate Cancer at the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, will present preclinical and clinical pharmacology data from ESSA’s Phase 1 clinical trial of EPI-7386 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”) at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (“ASCO GU”) Cancers Symposium. EPI-7386, ESSA’s lead product candidate, is an investigational, highly-selective, oral, small molecule inhibitor of the androgen receptor’s N-terminal domain. ASCO GU is being held virtually from Thursday, February 11 to Saturday, February 13, 2021.

The oral poster presentation titled, “Preclinical and clinical pharmacology of EPI-7386, an androgen receptor N-terminal domain inhibitor for castration-resistant prostate cancer,” will be presented and available for viewing starting February 11 at 8:00am ET.

ESSA Pharma Inc. stock is now 140.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPIX Stock saw the intraday high of $32.69 and lowest of $23.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.19, which means current price is +154.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 213.47K shares, EPIX reached a trading volume of 2421637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ESSA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for ESSA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ESSA Pharma Inc. is set at 2.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

How has EPIX stock performed recently?

ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.89. With this latest performance, EPIX shares gained by 103.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 323.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 435.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.79 for ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.04, while it was recorded at 20.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for EPIX is now -35.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, EPIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX] managed to generate an average of -$937,815 per employee.ESSA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 66.70 and a Current Ratio set at 66.70.

Insider trade positions for ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX]

There are presently around $396 million, or 61.40% of EPIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPIX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 3,573,053, which is approximately 5.929% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,005,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.22 million in EPIX stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $45.23 million in EPIX stock with ownership of nearly 16.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ESSA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in ESSA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:EPIX] by around 7,861,977 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,548,321 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,032,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,443,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPIX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,900,215 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.