EQT Corporation [EQT] Revenue clocked in at $2.82 billion, up 32.42% YTD: What’s Next?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on February 11, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating EQT Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EQT.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of EQT Corporation (“EQT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EQT) for breaching their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you are an EQT shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Scott+Scott is investigating whether certain members of EQT’s board of directors misled investors in connection with EQT’s acquisition of Rice Energy Inc. (“Rice”), a rival gas producer. Specifically, on June 19, 2017, EQT announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Rice for $6.7 billion. EQT represented that because Rice had an acreage footprint largely contiguous to EQT’s existing acreage, the acquisition would allow EQT to achieve “a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths” (as opposed to more traditional vertical well drilling). EQT claimed that as a result, the merger would result in $2.5 billion in synergies, including $100 million in cost savings in 2018 alone.

A sum of 6298500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.71M shares. EQT Corporation shares reached a high of $17.01 and dropped to a low of $16.5052 until finishing in the latest session at $16.83.

The one-year EQT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.73. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 16.78 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +8.20. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.15.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.89. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,888,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

EQT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,257 million, or 92.10% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,653,786, which is approximately 1.48% of the company’s market cap and around 1.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,713,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.92 million in EQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $390.88 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -5.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 28,951,319 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 29,344,100 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 194,618,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,913,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,550,269 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 10,908,974 shares during the same period.