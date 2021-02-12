Dawson James slashes price target on Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] – find out why.

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] traded at a high on 02/11/21, posting a 18.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.08. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Soligenix to Present at the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference.

Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, will deliver a corporate presentation at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference taking place February 16-18, 2021. The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning February 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST via the virtual conference link. Alternatively, an audio webcast of the Soligenix corporate presentation is available on the Company’s website via this link.

Key members of Soligenix management will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Registered conference attendees may schedule a meeting with Soligenix via the conference scheduling link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12298461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Soligenix Inc. stands at 10.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.41%.

The market cap for SNGX stock reached $62.03 million, with 29.57 million shares outstanding and 28.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, SNGX reached a trading volume of 12298461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has SNGX stock performed recently?

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.06. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 47.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 1.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.82 and a Gross Margin at -10.94. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.94.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -281.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.73. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$584,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.70% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 871,184, which is approximately 5.87% of the company’s market cap and around 3.85% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.52 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 428,516 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 174,554 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,309,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,912,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 270,245 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 156,461 shares during the same period.