CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] stock Initiated by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $3

CYREN Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.23 at the close of the session, down -12.14%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Cyren Announces $13.8 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering, of 12,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.15 per share for gross proceeds of $13.8 million. The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cyren intends to use net proceeds from the registered direct offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

CYREN Ltd. stock is now 19.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYRN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.28 and lowest of $1.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.97, which means current price is +24.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 7754042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for CYREN Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for CYREN Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CYREN Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has CYRN stock performed recently?

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, CYRN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1358, while it was recorded at 1.3680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1330 for the last 200 days.

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.51 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. CYREN Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.93.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -41.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.37. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$72,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.CYREN Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CYREN Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYREN Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]

There are presently around $44 million, or 67.20% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,839,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 million in CYRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.02 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 5.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CYREN Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CYREN Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 892,859 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 569,150 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 34,454,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,916,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,382 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 469,150 shares during the same period.