Curis Inc. [CRIS] gain 32.97% so far this year. What now?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] gained 11.58% on the last trading session, reaching $10.89 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Curis Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Study of CA-4948 in Combination with Ibrutinib in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies.

– Amends existing protocol of ongoing Phase 1 study in R/R NHL -.

– Initial data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 -.

Curis Inc. represents 54.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $907.68 million with the latest information. CRIS stock price has been found in the range of $10.70 to $12.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.58M shares, CRIS reached a trading volume of 6732285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Laidlaw have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.77.

Trading performance analysis for CRIS stock

Curis Inc. [CRIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, CRIS shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 757.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 640.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -243.46 and a Gross Margin at +93.72. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.28.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -81.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.05. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 178.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,147,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Curis Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRIS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Curis Inc. [CRIS]

There are presently around $270 million, or 29.30% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,950,051, which is approximately 15.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.75 million in CRIS stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $19.65 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 28.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 7,440,537 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,218,890 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 15,151,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,810,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,820,098 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 974,931 shares during the same period.