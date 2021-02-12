Craig Hallum lifts Synacor Inc. [SYNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Synacor Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.74%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq – SYNC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Synacor, Inc. (“Synacor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SYNC) for possible.. Brodsky & Smith, LLC

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Synacor, Inc. (“Synacor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SYNC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Synacor shareholders will receive only $2.20 in cash for each share of Synacor they own.

Over the last 12 months, SYNC stock rose by 57.97%. The one-year Synacor Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.46. The average equity rating for SYNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.66 million, with 39.50 million shares outstanding and 33.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 134.16K shares, SYNC stock reached a trading volume of 6226227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synacor Inc. [SYNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNC shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Synacor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Synacor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SYNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synacor Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

SYNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Synacor Inc. [SYNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.74. With this latest performance, SYNC shares gained by 48.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Synacor Inc. [SYNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synacor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synacor Inc. [SYNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.22. Synacor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.40.

Return on Total Capital for SYNC is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synacor Inc. [SYNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.94. Additionally, SYNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synacor Inc. [SYNC] managed to generate an average of -$35,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Synacor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SYNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synacor Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synacor Inc. go to 25.00%.

Synacor Inc. [SYNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 45.50% of SYNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,066,917, which is approximately -0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,998,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.36 million in SYNC stocks shares; and RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $2.85 million in SYNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synacor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Synacor Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNC] by around 526,544 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 607,123 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,498,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,632,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,561 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,021 shares during the same period.