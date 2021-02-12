China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] Is Currently 6.19 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

China XD Plastics Company Limited [NASDAQ: CXDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.11%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that China XD Plastics Company Limited Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors of the upcoming Lead Plaintiff deadline in the ligation against China XD Plastics Company Limited filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 8, 2021.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of shareholders of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) for their violations of Sections 13(d) and (e), 14(a) and 20(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), in connection with the issuance of materially defective proxy materials and Schedule 13Ds and Schedule 13E3s which resulted in the approval of a cash out merger which delivered the totality of the equity of CXD to controlling insiders.

Over the last 12 months, CXDC stock dropped by -26.83%.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.15 million, with 67.92 million shares outstanding and 34.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.18K shares, CXDC stock reached a trading volume of 5873009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for China XD Plastics Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2011, representing the official price target for China XD Plastics Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.80 to $9, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on CXDC stock. On October 07, 2010, analysts decreased their price target for CXDC shares from 10 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China XD Plastics Company Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

CXDC Stock Performance Analysis:

China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, CXDC shares gained by 18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0900, while it was recorded at 1.1340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1104 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China XD Plastics Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +14.69. China XD Plastics Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.17.

Return on Total Capital for CXDC is now 3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.68. Additionally, CXDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] managed to generate an average of $2,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.China XD Plastics Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 26.70% of CXDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXDC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 16,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 42.40% of the total institutional ownership; STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, holding 308,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in CXDC stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.37 million in CXDC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China XD Plastics Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in China XD Plastics Company Limited [NASDAQ:CXDC] by around 51,574 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 141,555 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 16,568,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,761,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXDC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,076 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 58,858 shares during the same period.