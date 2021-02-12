China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] moved up 0.72: Why It’s Important

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] gained 0.72% or 0.01 points to close at $1.40 with a heavy trading volume of 10617158 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Releases 2020 Letter from the Chairman.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, and healthcare provider in China, released a letter to shareholders from the Chairman of the Company’s board of directors.

It opened the trading session at $1.42, the shares rose to $1.68 and dropped to $1.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CJJD points out that the company has recorded 13.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 793.47K shares, CJJD reached to a volume of 10617158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for CJJD stock

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, CJJD shares gained by 21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.87 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1109, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3340 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.76. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Total Capital for CJJD is now -10.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.44. Additionally, CJJD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] managed to generate an average of -$5,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

There are presently around $10 million, or 18.00% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 4,840,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,297,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 million in CJJD stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.27 million in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 465,673 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 149,720 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,225,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,841,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,879 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 149,470 shares during the same period.