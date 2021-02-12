Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] is 19.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRB] price surged by 7.83 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Cellectar to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced that James Caruso, president and CEO will present a company overview at the virtual 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference to be held from February 16-18, 2021.

The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning February 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET via the virtual conference link.

A sum of 5769837 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $2.98 and dropped to a low of $2.235 until finishing in the latest session at $2.48.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.23. With this latest performance, CLRB shares gained by 22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CLRB is now -124.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.82. Additionally, CLRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] managed to generate an average of -$1,761,614 per employee.Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRB.

There are presently around $10 million, or 14.90% of CLRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLRB stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,364,457, which is approximately 620.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 920,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in CLRB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.76 million in CLRB stock with ownership of nearly 1203135.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLRB] by around 2,101,067 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 688,328 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,349,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,139,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLRB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,733 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 209,813 shares during the same period.