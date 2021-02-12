Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -20.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.98 during the day while it closed the day at $14.24. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Cardiff Oncology Presents Phase 2 mCRPC Trial Data Showing a Two-Fold Increase in Efficacy with an Optimized Onvansertib Dosing Schedule.

– Two-fold increase (29% to 63%) in disease control rate at 12 weeks (the trial’s primary efficacy endpoint) seen in patients receiving onvansertib for 14 days vs. 5 days in a 21-day cycle.

– 75% (6/8) of evaluable patients in the optimized dosing cohort had stable disease upon radiographic scan at 12 weeks.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 13.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRDF stock has declined by -17.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 158.20% and lost -20.84% year-on date.

The market cap for CRDF stock reached $484.87 million, with 35.32 million shares outstanding and 27.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 4058864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1616.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

CRDF stock trade performance evaluation

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.47. With this latest performance, CRDF shares dropped by -19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 553.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 13.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6817.79. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6709.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -166.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.84. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $269 million, or 68.60% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,290,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAXTON CORP, holding 1,845,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.27 million in CRDF stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $24.66 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 193.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 12,673,182 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,230,423 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,000,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,904,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,182,020 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,305,141 shares during the same period.