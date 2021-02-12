Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] is -15.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Capstone Turbine Corporation [NASDAQ: CPST] price plunged by -14.89 percent to reach at -$1.58. The company report on February 12, 2021 that CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend.

A sum of 1148962 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 420.42K shares. Capstone Turbine Corporation shares reached a high of $11.01 and dropped to a low of $8.85 until finishing in the latest session at $9.03.

The one-year CPST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.7. The average equity rating for CPST stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPST shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capstone Turbine Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Capstone Turbine Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on CPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capstone Turbine Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

CPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.89. With this latest performance, CPST shares dropped by -27.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 238.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 11.73 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capstone Turbine Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.42 and a Gross Margin at +13.10. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.77.

Return on Total Capital for CPST is now -34.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.38. Additionally, CPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] managed to generate an average of -$195,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Capstone Turbine Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CPST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capstone Turbine Corporation posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capstone Turbine Corporation go to 25.00%.

Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 11.70% of CPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 346,548, which is approximately 33.412% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 277,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 million in CPST stocks shares; and SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $1.3 million in CPST stock with ownership of nearly 29.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capstone Turbine Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Capstone Turbine Corporation [NASDAQ:CPST] by around 347,992 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 112,813 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 817,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,278,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPST stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 31,457 shares during the same period.