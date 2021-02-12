B. Riley FBR lifts ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ServiceSource International Inc. [NASDAQ: SREV] price surged by 16.27 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on February 4, 2021 that ServiceSource to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call on February 25, 2021.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Management will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast and replay of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations.

A sum of 2243972 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 461.32K shares. ServiceSource International Inc. shares reached a high of $2.07 and dropped to a low of $1.6861 until finishing in the latest session at $1.93.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ServiceSource International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for ServiceSource International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceSource International Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SREV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SREV in the course of the last twelve months was 90.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SREV Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.88. With this latest performance, SREV shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SREV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6355, while it was recorded at 1.7320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5342 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceSource International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.98 and a Gross Margin at +28.44. ServiceSource International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.64.

Return on Total Capital for SREV is now -12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.87. Additionally, SREV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] managed to generate an average of -$5,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.ServiceSource International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

SREV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ServiceSource International Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SREV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceSource International Inc. go to 25.00%.

ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125 million, or 77.70% of SREV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SREV stocks are: EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 13,611,126, which is approximately 25.815% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 8,368,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.15 million in SREV stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $15.47 million in SREV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceSource International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceSource International Inc. [NASDAQ:SREV] by around 4,332,805 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,854,375 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 56,769,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,957,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SREV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,769 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 297,071 shares during the same period.