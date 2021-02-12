Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] Stock trading around $35.93 per share: What’s Next?

Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ: ATOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.39%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Atomera Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results.

­­ Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Company Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, ATOM stock rose by 580.49%. The one-year Atomera Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -156.64. The average equity rating for ATOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $642.79 million, with 19.34 million shares outstanding and 17.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 815.86K shares, ATOM stock reached a trading volume of 1844988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOM shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Atomera Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Atomera Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atomera Incorporated is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3213.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

ATOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, ATOM shares gained by 35.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 224.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 580.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.09, while it was recorded at 41.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atomera Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2556.29 and a Gross Margin at +52.53. Atomera Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2495.31.

Return on Total Capital for ATOM is now -86.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, ATOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] managed to generate an average of -$782,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Atomera Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

ATOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atomera Incorporated posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOM.

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 25.00% of ATOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,148,559, which is approximately 7.039% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 756,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.2 million in ATOM stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $24.04 million in ATOM stock with ownership of nearly -35.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atomera Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ:ATOM] by around 911,727 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 752,210 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,749,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,413,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 477,873 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 250,555 shares during the same period.