Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] Stock trading around $5.90 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] gained 14.56% or 0.75 points to close at $5.90 with a heavy trading volume of 16244425 shares. The company report on February 11, 2021 that AGTC Announces Financial Results and Business Update for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020.

– Company on track to provide multiple data readouts for XLRP and ACHM clinical programs in 2021 and 2022 -.

– Net proceeds of approximately $69.2 million from a recent public offering provide cash runway into calendar year 2023 -.

It opened the trading session at $5.50, the shares rose to $6.66 and dropped to $5.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGTC points out that the company has recorded 4.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -157.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, AGTC reached to a volume of 16244425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AGTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for AGTC stock

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.40. With this latest performance, AGTC shares gained by 28.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1913.66. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1870.85.

Return on Total Capital for AGTC is now -57.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.97. Additionally, AGTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] managed to generate an average of -$552,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 377.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGTC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]

There are presently around $89 million, or 41.50% of AGTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,732,067, which is approximately 7.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 1,404,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.29 million in AGTC stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.68 million in AGTC stock with ownership of nearly 65.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:AGTC] by around 977,186 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,687,800 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,358,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,023,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGTC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,008 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,075,649 shares during the same period.