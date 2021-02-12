Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain 124.13% so far this year. What now?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] price plunged by -15.20 percent to reach at -$2.48. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Amyris Hosts Successful Second Session Of Its Virtual Investor Mini-Series.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, successfully hosted the second webinar in its virtual investor mini-series themed “Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology.”.

This second webinar entitled “The Science Delivering Clean and Sustainable Consumer Products” was conducted via live webcast and teleconference yesterday, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

A sum of 6042372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.77M shares. Amyris Inc. shares reached a high of $16.64 and dropped to a low of $13.74 until finishing in the latest session at $13.84.

The one-year AMRS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -38.4. The average equity rating for AMRS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.58.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.76. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 48.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 293.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 259.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.43 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 14.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.76 and a Gross Margin at +50.06. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.29.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 754.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$419,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,390 million, or 41.60% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,442,566, which is approximately 12.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.76 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $182.12 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 29.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 27,191,894 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 12,175,186 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 61,093,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,460,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,762,337 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,779,483 shares during the same period.