Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] moved down -8.41: Why It’s Important

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] traded at a low on 02/11/21, posting a -8.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.65. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Altice USA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer, said: “I could not be more proud of the Altice USA team for its perseverance and dedication during such an unparalleled year. Our team’s unrelenting focus on serving both our customers and broader community has allowed us to achieve spectacular results in a number of areas, including record broadband customer gains, solid revenue growth, best-ever Adjusted EBITDA margins and highest-ever annual Free Cash Flow. We also returned $4.8 billion to shareholders for the full year through share repurchases. I am pleased to cap off a tremendous 2020 with yet another strong quarter, which makes us well-positioned for 2021.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14328424 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altice USA Inc. stands at 3.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $19.32 billion, with 571.03 million shares outstanding and 75.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 14328424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $40.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.87, while it was recorded at 36.71 for the last single week of trading, and 28.76 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.43 and a Gross Margin at +43.00. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,039.65. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,080.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $12,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $10,943 million, or 94.50% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 30,000,000, which is approximately 20% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,325,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in ATUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $547.23 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -12.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 59,723,944 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 55,627,573 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 200,449,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,800,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,654,963 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 28,186,619 shares during the same period.