Alkermes plc [ALKS] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $24

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] price plunged by -12.69 percent to reach at -$2.91. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2021.

— Revenues of $1.04 Billion in 2020, GAAP Loss per Share of $0.70 and Basic and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.43 –.

— Financial Expectations for 2021 Reflect Anticipated Growth of Proprietary Products and Investment in Strategic Priorities for Long-Term Value Creation –.

A sum of 3576741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. Alkermes plc shares reached a high of $22.50 and dropped to a low of $20.00 until finishing in the latest session at $20.02.

The one-year ALKS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.27. The average equity rating for ALKS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $21.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

ALKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, ALKS shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 22.30 for the last single week of trading, and 18.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alkermes plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.45 and a Gross Margin at +79.95. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.79.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -5.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.80. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$87,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ALKS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alkermes plc posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to -14.10%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,170 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,441,993, which is approximately -4.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,949,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.43 million in ALKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $301.6 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly -2.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkermes plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 13,917,741 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 11,053,416 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 133,375,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,346,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,191,391 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 385,566 shares during the same period.