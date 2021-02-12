Akerna Corp. [KERN] Revenue clocked in at $13.10 million, up 149.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ: KERN] closed the trading session at $8.08 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.28, while the highest price level was $9.20. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Akerna’s MJ Platform Connector Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with SAP NetWeaver®.

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) (“Akerna” or the “Company”), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), is proud to announce that its MJ Platform connector v1.0 has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with SAP NetWeaver®.

As part of the SAP certification process, the company’s custom developed ABAP add-on was validated for deployment on SAP’s enterprise resource planning software, SAP ERP 6.0. The integration with Akerna’s compliance and inventory management has been tested for interoperability with SAP ERP 6.0. The integration helps ensure solutions for multi-state operators and enterprise-level cannabis clients while marrying the best of SAP’s comprehensive business solutions with Akerna’s compliance and inventory management.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 149.38 percent and weekly performance of 18.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 122.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, KERN reached to a volume of 4044988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akerna Corp. [KERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KERN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Akerna Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

KERN stock trade performance evaluation

Akerna Corp. [KERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.48. With this latest performance, KERN shares gained by 36.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for Akerna Corp. [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akerna Corp. [KERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.70 and a Gross Margin at +57.56. Akerna Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.70.

Return on Total Capital for KERN is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akerna Corp. [KERN] managed to generate an average of -$132,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Akerna Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akerna Corp. [KERN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akerna Corp. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -73.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KERN.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 9.80% of KERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,278,795, which is approximately 204.374% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 372,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 million in KERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.64 million in KERN stock with ownership of nearly -4.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akerna Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ:KERN] by around 1,359,362 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 313,345 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,230,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,903,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KERN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,716 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 263,683 shares during the same period.