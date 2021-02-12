Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Is Currently -8.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.18 during the day while it closed the day at $4.71. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Andy Hurley Named Agenus Chief Commercial Officer.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced the appointment of Andy Hurley as its Chief Commercial Officer.

“We welcome Andy Hurley as we transition into a commercial stage company with a robust research and clinical pipeline,” said Garo Armen, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “Andy’s experience and passion in successfully commercializing biopharmaceutical agents and his excitement about our portfolio made him a natural fit to join our team.”.

Agenus Inc. stock has also loss -9.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGEN stock has inclined by 13.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.30% and gained 48.11% year-on date.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $899.09 million, with 182.67 million shares outstanding and 170.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 3695515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 45.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $481 million, or 53.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,517,609, which is approximately 7.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 13,134,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.87 million in AGEN stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $60.59 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 13,773,527 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,335,026 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 79,935,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,044,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,919,272 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,298,967 shares during the same period.