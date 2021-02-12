AC Immune SA [ACIU] Revenue clocked in at $17.60 million, up 63.06% YTD: What’s Next?

AC Immune SA [NASDAQ: ACIU] gained 15.32% or 1.12 points to close at $8.43 with a heavy trading volume of 27644041 shares. The company report on February 11, 2021 that AC Immune’s Alzheimer’s Vaccine Generates Potent Anti-pTau Antibody Response in a Phase 1b/2a Study.

Interim results of ACI-35.030 vaccination show high titers of antigen-specific antibodies at potentially therapeutic levels in 100% of older patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

ACI-35.030 was safe and well tolerated with no safety concerns observed. Results support plans to further develop the Alzheimer’s vaccine into Phase 2/3.

It opened the trading session at $11.62, the shares rose to $12.50 and dropped to $7.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACIU points out that the company has recorded 26.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -107.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 358.92K shares, ACIU reached to a volume of 27644041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIU shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AC Immune SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for AC Immune SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ACIU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AC Immune SA is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

AC Immune SA [ACIU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.41. With this latest performance, ACIU shares gained by 38.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.77 for AC Immune SA [ACIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AC Immune SA [ACIU] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11. AC Immune SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.93.

Return on Total Capital for ACIU is now 19.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AC Immune SA [ACIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.07. Additionally, ACIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AC Immune SA [ACIU] managed to generate an average of $346,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.AC Immune SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AC Immune SA posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIU.