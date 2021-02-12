17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] moved up 10.39: Why It’s Important

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: YQ] price surged by 10.39 percent to reach at $1.48. The company report on December 4, 2020 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with two ADSs representing five class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$10.50 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 4, 2020 under the ticker symbol “YQ.” The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,110,000 additional ADSs. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 17EdTech, are expected to be approximately US$287.7 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$330.9 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

A sum of 2778700 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $16.25 and dropped to a low of $14.19 until finishing in the latest session at $15.73.

Guru’s Opinion on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]:

Goldman have made an estimate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for YQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.18.

YQ Stock Performance Analysis:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.86 for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ], while it was recorded at 14.63 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.18 and a Gross Margin at +57.30. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -237.23.

Return on Total Capital for YQ is now -131.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.65. Additionally, YQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] managed to generate an average of -$71,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 371,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 186,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 million in YQ stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.37 million in YQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ:YQ] by around 659,197 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 659,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YQ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 659,197 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.