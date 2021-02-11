why Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.17

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] price surged by 25.68 percent to reach at $2.54. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Gamida Cell Presents Efficacy and Safety Results of Phase 3 Study of Omidubicel in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies at the 2021 TCT Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.

— Omidubicel represents a potentially transformative cell therapy treatment option for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant —.

—Newly presented data support clinical benefit demonstrated by primary and secondary endpoints—.

A sum of 11679370 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 918.94K shares. Gamida Cell Ltd. shares reached a high of $15.00 and dropped to a low of $12.07 until finishing in the latest session at $12.43.

The one-year GMDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.06. The average equity rating for GMDA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $15.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

GMDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.29. With this latest performance, GMDA shares gained by 39.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 199.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.49 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gamida Cell Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GMDA is now -150.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.07. Additionally, GMDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] managed to generate an average of -$413,867 per employee.Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

GMDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gamida Cell Ltd. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMDA.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $162 million, or 35.20% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,675,781, which is approximately 14.728% of the company’s market cap and around 31.84% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,143,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.2 million in GMDA stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $19.95 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 1,903,717 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,186,664 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 13,313,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,403,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 664,058 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 194,041 shares during the same period.