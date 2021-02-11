Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.06%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Orbital Energy Group’s Subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, Partners with Black Sunrise Half Century Fund and Akon Lighting America as exclusive EPC for North American Solar Projects.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (“OSS”), a leader in utility-scale solar power generation facilities, has been named the engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) company “of choice” for the newly-formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

As announced by Akon last Wednesday at President Biden’s “Clean Energy for America” Inaugural Ball (Clean Energy Ball), OSS is partnering with Akon, Akon Lighting America (Akon Lighting), and the Black Sunrise Half Century Fund to decommission coal-fired power plants throughout the United States and convert them into utility-scale solar energy farms. OSS is responsible for providing full EPC services for these solar facilities, beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, OEG stock rose by 660.87%. The one-year Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.89. The average equity rating for OEG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $425.43 million, with 30.43 million shares outstanding and 25.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.73M shares, OEG stock reached a trading volume of 7714659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OEG shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

OEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 107.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1435.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 660.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.54 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orbital Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.30 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.00.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -32.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.25. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$53,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OEG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 245.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 19.70% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,066,878, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, holding 1,015,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.5 million in OEG stocks shares; and WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $5.79 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly -21.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 248,705 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 5,578,517 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,122,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,705,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,185 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 4,349,803 shares during the same period.