Wall Street Analyst Initiated Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] gained 12.55% on the last trading session, reaching $2.60 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2021 that VBL Therapeutics Treats First Patient in Phase 2 Randomized Controlled Study of VB-201 in COVID-19 Patients.

VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) announced the dosing of the first patient in a randomized controlled Phase 2 study of the Company’s proprietary investigational oral immune-modulator molecule, VB-201 for the treatment of COVID-19. The study will assess the ability of VB-201 to prevent clinical deterioration and reduce morbidity and mortality in patients with severe COVID-19.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

“While vaccines offer a major development in this pandemic, there is still a crucial unmet global need for new treatments for severe COVID patients,” said Prof. Dror Harats, Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “Manufacturing and cold-chain logistics limit access to vaccines in many regions in the world and at the same time, new and aggressive viral mutations are being identified. There is an understanding that the therapeutic arsenal against COVID must be enriched, both to combat the current pandemic as well as for future viral outbreaks. We believe that, as a safe and affordable oral therapy, VB-201 has the potential to bridge this gap by limiting the life-threatening hyper-inflammation in this deadly disease.”.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. represents 47.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $122.72 million with the latest information. VBLT stock price has been found in the range of $2.33 to $2.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 465.29K shares, VBLT reached a trading volume of 1226177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $25 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 153.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for VBLT stock

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.54. With this latest performance, VBLT shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.46 for the last 200 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4041.81 and a Gross Margin at -230.60. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3462.10.

Return on Total Capital for VBLT is now -49.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.21. Additionally, VBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBLT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]

There are presently around $5 million, or 24.20% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 819,325, which is approximately -25.042% of the company’s market cap and around 22.99% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 518,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in VBLT stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $0.58 million in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 402,324 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 655,734 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,195,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,253,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 297,688 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 278,738 shares during the same period.