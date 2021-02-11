Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] Stock trading around $19.37 per share: What’s Next?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.36%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Village Farms International Fully Repays Promissory Note Related to Pure Sunfarms Acquisition and Announces Additional Investment in Asia-Pacific Partner, Altum.

Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) announced that it has repaid in full the C$19.9 million (approximately US$15.6 million) promissory note, plus accrued interest of C$621,534.25 (approximately US$486,849.78), that it originally issued to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) as partial consideration for the November 2020 acquisition from Emerald of the 36,958,500 common shares of Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”) that Village Farms did not own (the “Pure Sunfarms Transaction”). Village Farms no longer owes any amounts to Emerald with respect to the Pure Sunfarms Transaction.

Village Farms Increases Ownership of Asia-Pacific Partner, Altum International.

Over the last 12 months, VFF stock rose by 312.13%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 77.82 million shares outstanding and 57.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, VFF stock reached a trading volume of 7478291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85.

VFF Stock Performance Analysis:

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.36. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 44.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 202.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 312.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.15 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 16.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Village Farms International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.94 and a Gross Margin at -5.08. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.61.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.09. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] managed to generate an average of $3,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $241 million, or 22.06% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,519,911, which is approximately -10.247% of the company’s market cap and around 15.91% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,006,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.86 million in VFF stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $26.6 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly -3.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 6,555,134 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,851,824 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,030,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,436,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,753,813 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 250,233 shares during the same period.