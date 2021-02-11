Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] moved up 17.83: Why It’s Important

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 17.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.10. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Universal Security Instruments Reports Third-Quarter Results.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) announced results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, sales increased approximately 59% to $5,124,750 compared to sales of $3,223,678 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $78,318 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1,011,833 or $0.44 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1007178 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Universal Security Instruments Inc. stands at 14.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.56%.

The market cap for UUU stock reached $26.64 million, with 2.31 million shares outstanding and 2.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, UUU reached a trading volume of 1007178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has UUU stock performed recently?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.75. With this latest performance, UUU shares gained by 80.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 500.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1544.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.39. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.28.

Return on Total Capital for UUU is now -16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.52. Additionally, UUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] managed to generate an average of -$447,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]

There are presently around $4 million, or 17.50% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 124,455, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, holding 73,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in UUU stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.64 million in UUU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Security Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 74,092 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100,633 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 220,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,266 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.